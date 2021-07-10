Letter: Protect our neighborhoods’ character

Though I am a Charlestown resident, I read the articles in The Westerly Sun that discuss issues concerning Westerly on the assumption Westerly’s problems of today will become Charlestown’s problems of tomorrow. Lately, I have been following the short-term rental issue. Mr. Paulhus’s letter to the editor in the June 30 edition hit the problem right on the head. The rights of Charlestown property owners also need to be addressed.