Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Sunday School Lesson

dailypostathenian.com
 8 days ago

Romans 1:8-17 I. Paul’s Thanksgiving. The Book of Romans may be the most influential book ever written. Three stalwarts of the Christian faith were converted through its text: Saint Augustine, Martin Luther, and John Wesley. Romans is still transforming lives today with its doctrinal and theological writings that communicate the fundamentals of humanity’s sin problem and God’s salvation solution. (Vines Expository Bible Notes)

www.dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wesley
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Saint Augustine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spirit Of God#Will Of God#Word Of God#Sunday School#Romans 1 8#Ephesians#Philippians#Colossians#Galatians#Romans 15 16#The Roman Christians#Gentiles#Non Greeks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Related
ReligionDesiring God

The Best-Known Hymn in History

Praise Father, Son, and Holy Ghost. These 25 words, known to many around the world today as “The Doxology,” comprise what is likely the single best-known verse of all Christian hymnology and poetry. On the surface, these lyrics are surprisingly modest and memorable. Few of us remember first hearing them,...
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
ReligionBBC

Methodist Church allows same-sex marriage in 'momentous' vote

The Methodist Church has become the largest religious denomination in Britain to permit same-sex marriages. A vote to change the definition of marriage at the Methodist Conference on Wednesday overwhelmingly passed by 254 in favour with 46 against. Freedom of conscience clauses mean ministers will not be forced to conduct...
ReligionSidney Herald

When all else fails, quote Hezekiah 3:12...or maybe not

My favorite Bible verse to quote, and I use that term loosely, is Hezekiah 3:12. The reason is simple. It doesn’t exist. In fact, the Bible doesn’t even have a book called Hezekiah, despite the fact that it sounds like it should. I do not even have a quote for...
ReligionArgus Observer Online

Rev. Roy Delia: The coming world ruler

“And in the latter time … a king of fierce countenance, and understanding dark sentences, shall stand up. And his power shall be mighty, but not by his own power: and he shall destroy wonderfully, and shall prosper, and practise … And through his policy also he shall cause craft to prosper in his hand; and he shall magnify himself in his heart, and by peace shall destroy many: he shall also stand up against the Prince of princes; but he shall be broken without hand” (Daniel 8:23-25). “And all that dwell upon the earth shall worship him, whose names are not written in the book of life of the Lamb slain from the foundation of the world” (Revelation 13:8).
Religionelizabethton.com

Nowhere in the Constitution do the words ‘Separation of Church and state’ exist

Today’s America has come under attack from all different directions. From the media, to special interest groups, everyone is clamoring to figure where America fits into the world. And in reality it doesn’t nor is it supposed to. We were created to stand apart, and one aspect of that is the Constitution. How many times have we as Americans heard the title phrase spoken in the media. It is usually used to take something away from us, or just simply to try and win an argument. Well it was used to take prayer out of our schools and in the process weaken our school systems. It was used to remove the Ten Commandments from government buildings, but is it really in the Constitution? Is this one phrase that so many wield like a sword apart of our heritage? And does anyone really care anymore? Or are we content with just letting God be removed from America altogether?
Religionseeleylake.com

Jesus said, "Whoever is not with Me is against Me..."

• Free will....whoever does not gather with Me scatters" (Luke 11:14-[23]). Without remaining with Jesus in His sacraments, whereby we obey His commandments, "we can do nothing" fruitful in His eyes (John 15:1-[5]-27). • Unbelief. Why would Jesus establish one, holy, catholic, and apostolic Church, where He would always be...
Religionelizabethton.com

The Bible gives the answers, though many find its truth unacceptable

Dear Rev. Graham: Does the Bible really reflect what’s going on in the world? My friends say that talk about an antichrist is a lie designed by religious people to make others think they won’t go to Heaven unless they believe in God. — B.W. Dear B.W.: The Bible says...
ReligionDaily Comet

By His Grace: The King is coming!

"The time promised by God has come at last!" he announced. "The Kingdom of God is near! Repent of your sins and believe the Good News!" Will you hold fast and stand firm for your faith in Christ?. Are you willing to be a bold witness as an ambassador for...
ReligionPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Spiritually Speaking: Jesus was Anti-Theology and Pro-Faith

It is at times ironic to me that so many different churches profess the belief that Jesus Christ is the Son of God, was crucified, died and was buried to arise again on the third day and sits at the right hand of His Father in heaven. From Catholic to Pentecostal, from Baptist to Presbyterian, from Episcopalian to Methodist, from Church of God in Christ to Lutheran, from Evangelical to just being saved, each denomination wants to set itself apart from the others based upon its doctrine being more in line with God than any of its Christian cousins. Throughout history so-called Christians have persecuted other so-called Christians in the name of being more in tune with God’s Word than the denomination being persecuted.
Religionmanisteenews.com

DALLAS JONES: Are we prodigal sons and daughters of a loving Heavenly Father?

The Savior taught a powerful parable referred to as the prodigal son:. "And he said, A certain man had two sons: And the younger of them said to his father, Father, give me the portion of goods that falleth to me. And he divided unto them his living. And not many days after the younger son gathered all together, and took his journey into a far country, and there wasted his substance with riotous living. And when he had spent all, there arose a mighty famine in that land; and he began to be in want. And he went and joined himself to a citizen of that country; and he sent him into his fields to feed swine. And he would fain have filled his belly with the husks that the swine did eat: and no man gave unto him. And when he came to himself, he said, How many hired servants of my father's have bread enough and to spare, and I perish with hunger! I will arise and go to my father, and will say unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and before thee, And am no more worthy to be called thy son: make me as one of thy hired servants. And he arose and came to his father. But when he was yet a great way off, his father saw him and had compassion, and ran, and fell on his neck, and kissed him. And the son said unto him, Father, I have sinned against heaven, and in thy sight, and am no more worthy to be called thy son. But the father said to his servants, Bring forth the best robe, and put it on him; and put a ring on his hand, and shoes on his feet: And bring hither the fatted calf, and kill it; and let us eat, and be merry: For this my son was dead, and is alive again; he was lost, and is found. And they began to be merry. Now his elder son was in the field: and as he came and drew nigh to the house, he heard music and dancing. And he called one of the servants and asked what these things meant. And he said unto him, Thy brother is come; and thy father hath killed the fatted calf, because he hath received him safe and sound. And he was angry, and would not go in; therefore came his father out, and entreated him. And he answering said to his father, Lo, these many years do I serve thee, neither transgressed I at any time thy commandment: and yet thou never gavest me a kid, that I might make merry with my friends: But as soon as this thy son was come, which hath devoured thy living with harlots, thou hast killed for him the fatted calf. And he said unto him, Son, thou art ever with me, and all that I have is thine. It was meet that we should make merry and be glad: for this thy brother was dead and is alive again; and was lost, and is found." (Luke 15: 11-32 in the Bible)
Religionthepostnewspaper.net

Lesson Learned

We always want to do the right things. We always long to have serenity. But four of the most difficult tasks that we live out are neither physical nor intellectual, but are spiritual: To love when hated, to include the excluded, to forgive knowing there will never be an apology, and to be brave enough to say “I was wrong.” To live serenely, we must be willing to do all four as needed. Easy? No. Impossible? Again, no. Needed? Yes!
Phoenix, AZgcu.edu

Weekly Devotional: Jesus Paid It All

He washed it white as snow.” – Elvina M. Hall, 1865. “You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly. Very rarely will anyone die for a righteous person, though for a good person someone might possibly dare to die. But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us" (Romans 5:6–8, NIV).
Religionkentuckytoday.com

Kentucky Baptist churches find revival with VBS this summer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Vacation Bible School, a staple in Kentucky Baptist churches for decades, has had a great rebound summer in 2021. Because of the pandemic, many churches were forced to either not have VBS or have it virtually. It has come back with more energy and excitement than ever according to churches who have reported results to the Kentucky Baptist Convention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy