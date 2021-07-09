The Sounds of TikTok

Cancel
Our next two friendtestants (ph) are here. Quinta Brunson is an actor and writer who achieved online fame with her YouTube and Instagram series "The Girl Who's Never Been On A Nice Date." Since then, she's appeared on "A Black Lady Sketch Show" and "iZombie." Her new book of essays is called "She Memes Well." And Taylor Garron has been an editor on humor sites like The Onion and Reductress. She's co-authored the new book, "Look I Bought Plants: And Other Poems About Life And Stuff," and she wrote and directed the movie "As Of Yet," which she also starred in with Quinta. Quinta, Taylor, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.

