It’s official: CT sports betting will have the two biggest US sportsbooks after FanDuel Sportsbook confirmed its partnership with Mohegan. FanDuel Sportsbook will supply retail and online sports betting in Connecticut through Mohegan’s license. It will also power Mohegan’s iGaming operation in the state. DraftKings Sportsbook will operate under the Mashantucket Pequots license. The third and final skin, to partner with the Connecticut Lottery, still has not been announced.