FIU’s Latin American and Caribbean Center Holds Panel to Discuss Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse
Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home this past Wednesday, July 7, plunging the country into greater political instability. The assailants gained access to Moïse’s home by posing as US Drug Enforcement Agency officials, identities which have been confirmed false by a senior Biden administration official. First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack and has since been moved to Miami for medical attention.panthernow.com
Comments / 0