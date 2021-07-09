Cancel
FIU’s Latin American and Caribbean Center Holds Panel to Discuss Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

By Teresa Schuster
panthernow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home this past Wednesday, July 7, plunging the country into greater political instability. The assailants gained access to Moïse’s home by posing as US Drug Enforcement Agency officials, identities which have been confirmed false by a senior Biden administration official. First Lady Martine Moïse was also injured in the attack and has since been moved to Miami for medical attention.

