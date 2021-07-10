Cancel
Boston, MA

New England news in brief

Boston Globe
Police are asking the public’s help as they investigate reports of two separate violent crimes against women that occurred in the last week, the department announced Friday. One woman was walking to work in East Boston early Wednesday morning when a man attempted to kidnap her, police said in a statement. The woman told police she was near the intersection of Porter Street and Bremen Street at around 4 a.m. when a man approached her and grabbed her. The man fled after the woman managed to free herself from his grasp, the statement said. She described the man as wearing a white T-shirt, white shorts, and dark sneakers and guessed that he was between 18 and 25 years old, police said. A white SUV “may have been involved in the incident,” police said. Another woman was shot in Roxbury on July 4 by a man who fled on a bike, police said. Police responded to 340 Blue Hill Ave. in Roxbury at 1:57 p.m. after they received a call for a person shot. They found the woman suffering from a “non-life-threatening” gunshot wound, police said in a separate statement. The woman was taken to a local hospital. The suspect was seen on a bike with a patch of neon yellow near the handlebars fleeing northeast on America Legion Highway toward Blue Hill Avenue, police said. Anyone who has information about either incident is asked to call police detectives at 617-343-4275 or leave an anonymous tip at 800-494-TIPS.

