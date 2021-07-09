Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Video: Nintendo Minute do trick shots in Zelda: Breath of the Wild

By ssf1991
My Nintendo News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt just isn’t Friday if Nintendo isn’t releasing a new episode of Nintendo Minute. Well, not only is it Friday, but a new episode of Nintendo Minute has been released a little while ago. In this week’s episode, Kit and Krysta have decided to revisit The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild once again.

mynintendonews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Shot#Nintendo Of America#Nintendominute Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesthegamerhq.com

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PC Download free full game for windows

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild PC Download free full game for windows. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Free Download. After escaping from the Great Plateau, Link is invited to meet the elder Sheikah Impa to learn more about the Guardians or Divine Beasts. These machines were invented 10,000 years ago and used successfully by another Hero and Princess to defeat the Calamity. ButAllThrough the ages, much of the knowledge regarding ancient technology had been lost. However, excavations in Hyrule revealed the truth about them once again, coincident with the return of Ganon 100 years ago. Four Champions were selected to control the Divine Beasts, and the Guardians were activated again.GoronDaruk, Gerudo chief Urbosa and Revali, Rito archer, were among the many characters. All the time, ZeldaAttempting to get access to her own house but failing to succeedProphesiedShe was accompanied by her knight on her quests for her powers.
Video GamesPolygon

Rucco Maag shrine – Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide

Rucco Maag shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Lanayru tower region in eastern Hyrule, southeast of Lanayru tower. In this BOTW guide, we’ll help you find the Rucco Maag shrine location and solution and walk you through the Five Flames switch puzzle inside to collect your chest and spirit orb.
Video GamesNintendo Life

'The Lost Records' Is A New Fan-Made Expansion That Brings Skyward Sword To Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

The Zelda modder Waikuteru is at it again - this time announcing a brand new expansion for Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It's titled 'The Lost Records' and tells the story of Link's original adventure in the timeline by transporting him back to the Skyview Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. It's all very timely considering the release of the HD version on Switch is just a few weeks away.
Video Gamesstudybreaks.com

What Secrets Has the Zelda Franchise Revealed for the Breath of the Wild Sequel?

Two years after the release of the video game’s first teaser, Nintendo dropped a second trailer that unearths more of its features. Last week, Nintendo finally released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild during their most recent Nintendo Direct showcase. Although the video proved to be only about a minute and a half long, fans ultimately rejoiced and many have already concocted a number of speculations and observations.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Minute of Islands Nintendo Switch Review

Minute of Islands is a richly beautiful tale where the world has fallen after a toxic plague. Survivors now depend on air purifiers powered by Giants but now those life-saving machines have shut down. Protagonist Mo must travel through various islands to try and resolve the issue while battling her own demons. The gameplay is simple and exploration limited but Minute of Islands succeeds in delivering a dark emotional journey worth experiencing.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Gallery: First 4 Figures' Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Link Takes Aim

First 4 Figures has carved out quite a niche when it comes to creating officially licenced statues and figures from famous game series. The company has been doing some stellar work with Nintendo of late, with Luigi's Mansion and Metroid being two series that have been immortalised in collectable form.
Video GamesPolygon

Keo Ruug shrine – Zelda: Breath of the Wild guide

Keo Ruug shrine is located within The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s Korok forest, in north central Hyrule within the Woodland tower area. In this BOTW guide, we’ll help you find the Keo Ruug shrine location and solution and walk you through the Fateful Stars constellation puzzle inside to collect your chest and spirit orb.
FIFADestructoid

Zelda: Breath of the Wild makes a grand comeback in the UK Charts

The popular and critically lauded Switch adventure Zelda: Breath of the Wild is back in the UK Charts premier league this week, having pushed back into the Top Ten some four years after its initial release. This surprise comeback by Zelda and chums is the only major highlight of what was otherwise a fairly standard week in the UK charts’ physical sales scene.
Video Gamesnintendosoup.com

Man Arrested In Japan For Selling Hacked Zelda Breath Of The Wild Save Data

An interesting report has surfaced out of Japan about a man who was arrested for selling modified save data for The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. According to the report published by Japan’s Association of Copyright for Computer Software (ACCS), the man was a 27-year old Chinese National living in Tokyo, who posted a listing for “the ultimate save data” for Breath Of The Wild via an e-commerce website. For the price of 3,500 yen, the man would hack the game’s save to give buyers according to the buyer’s desires, such as increasing player abilities/stats or making rare items easier to obtain.
Video Gameswgnradio.com

Rare ‘Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo game sells for $870,000 at auction

(NEXSTAR) – For that kind of money, the game should come with a functional Ocarina of Time. A rare unopened edition of “The Legend of Zelda” originally produced for the Nintendo Entertainment System in 1987 has sold for a whopping $870,000, Heritage Auctions announced on Friday. The Texas-based auction house...

Comments / 0

Community Policy