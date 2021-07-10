Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Do We Need a Delta Variant Booster Shot?

By Eric Holdeman
Government Technology
 6 days ago

Pfizer made news yesterday by announcing that it had developed a version of its RNA vaccine to address the Delta variant that is currently spreading across the United States and increasing hospitalizations — in unvaccinated people. The company also indicated that it would seek Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval...

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Booster#Rna Vaccine#Simple Math#Rna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
Liz Fe Lifestyle

COVID Delta Variant Impacting Ohio Residents

The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly throughout Ohio. According to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, the Delta variant is 50 percent more contagious than the Alpha variant. Vanderhoff and other health officials are urging Ohioans to get vaccinated because almost all cases involving the Delta variant have been among unvaccinated people.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is How Your Antibodies Respond to the Delta Variant

As the Delta variant of COVID continues to spread rapidly across the globe, people are wondering what kind of protection their vaccine grants them. This new strain of the virus comes with new symptoms and spreads more readily than previous variants, making some concerned individuals worry they might be in danger despite their vaccination status. Now, new research is painting a clearer picture. When Moderna was recently put to the test against the Delta variant, it showed some promising results—but the antibody response to the variant was notably lower than it was against the original virus.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Public Healthwibqam.com

U.S. administers 335.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 335,487,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 388,295,385 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday. Those figures are up from the 334,942,236 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms...
Medical & Biotechkhn.org

Acting FDA Chief Says Agency May Have Mishandled Aduhelm Approval

Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock was emphatic in her defense of the drug, and the Food and Drug Administration's approval, but admitted possible poor handling during the process. Separately, reports say some outlets won't administer Aduhelm. Acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock acknowledged on Wednesday her agency may have...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC official says more information needed on boosters

Health officials need more information on whether COVID-19 booster vaccines would increase the risk of serious side effects, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official said on Tuesday. Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases Jay Butler told reporters that current data shows the risk of developing both rare and...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why the CDC and FDA Just Slapped Down Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna think that booster doses will be required. The CDC and FDA issued a public statement saying that booster doses aren't required right now. The public statement appears to be a rebuke to drugmakers, but the two sides aren't really disagreeing all that much. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna...
Healthwvih.com

FDA Announces New Vaccine Warning

On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced a new warning on the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine. The CDC said around 12.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered in the United States. Out of those, about 100 preliminary reports of Guillain-Barré Syndrome have been detected.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Opiant Jumps on Opioid Overdose Treatment Results

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) - Get Report skyrocketed Wednesday after the company announced positive top-line results for a study of its nasal spray treatment for opioid overdoses. Shares of the Santa Monica, Calif., company were up 26% to $16.79 at last check. The study was conducted in 68 healthy subjects and...
PharmaceuticalsConnecticut Post

A Timeline of Opioids in America

Purdue Pharma’s top-selling opioid, OxyContin, was approved by the Food & Drug Administration in December 1995. Since then, it has frequently attracted regulators’ attention and has became the focus of several thousand lawsuits that allege the company fueled the opioid crisis by deceptively marketing the drug. Purdue has denied the lawsuits’ accusations that it engaged in misconduct that contributed to the opioid epidemic.
Newark, NJ1057thehawk.com

Rutgers study could ID shortcomings in prescription opioid abuse treatment

NEWARK — A first-of-its-kind study at the Rutgers School of Health Professions uses an algorithm determined by MRIs of brain structure and function to help determine if people seeking treatment for prescription opioid use disorder are adequately recovered, or require further care. Suchismita Ray, associate professor in the Department of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy