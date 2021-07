Joe Exotic is making plans for life when he gets out of the slammer. With the launch of Bachelor King, he’s making it clear that he’s on the prowl for a new man in his life. The top three applicants to his site will be treated to a four-day, three-night “all-inclusive getaway” with Joe, once he’s released from prison. Applicants will have to divulge info like the obvious height, weight, age, but will also be asked to share tidbits like their favorite restaurants, their “wallet size,” and ideal “date night” activity.