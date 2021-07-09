Stocks close higher, capping a 3rd straight week of gains

Growth stocks have been gaining traction lately on reflation trades and bullish market sentiment. And because the Fed recently reiterated its stance on maintaining its dovish monetary policy to further boost the economy, we expect popular growth stocks Goldman Sachs (GS), Zebra Technologies (ZBRA), and Nucor (NUE) to gain substantially. Read on. The stock markets have been rallying over the past couple of months, driven by the Fed’s unabated loose monetary policy and a strong, national vaccination drive. The major benchmark indexes are currently hovering near record highs, following Fed Chairman Powell’s statement that the U.S. job market “is still a ways off” from target levels. The S&P 500 has gained 36.6% over the past year and 16.3% year-to-date. And the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has gained 13.9% year-to-date and 39.9% over the past year.