State police are advising Brush Valley residents to secure their vehicles and firearms as there has been a rash of thefts in the area over the last few days. Troopers say the first theft happened on Monday at 10:12 as a car was parked at a residence along Route 56. A 56-year-old Homer City man reported that someone got into his unlocked car and stole a Ruger .357 revolver. Another theft happened the next night at a different home along Route 56. This time, a colt .357 revolver and a Smith and Wesson .38 special were stolen from unlocked vehicles.