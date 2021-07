Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the Open Championship prior to his Round 2 tee time. Zalatoris, 24, was in contention after Day 1 thanks to a one-under 69. However, cameras caught Zalatoris looking uncomfortable after muscling out an approach from the gorse on Royal St. George’s 15th hole Thursday. Zalatoris also had an unwanted viral moment during his round, badly missing a short putt.