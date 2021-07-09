Cancel
Olympia, WA

Kreidler extends emergency order on coronavirus testing and surprise billing to Aug. 8

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLYMPIA, Wash. – Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler has extended two emergency orders. His order requiring health insurers to waive copays and deductibles for any consumer requiring testing for the coronavirus (COVID-19) and his order protecting consumers from receiving surprise bills for lab fees related to medically necessary diagnostic testing for COVID-19 are both extended until Aug. 8, 2021.

