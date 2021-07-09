Cancel
France to pull more than 2,000 troops from Africa's Sahel

By ANGELA CHARLTON, CARLEY PETESCH
Trumann Democrat
 9 days ago

PARIS (AP) — France will withdraw more than 2,000 troops from an anti-extremism force in Africa’s Sahel region by early next year and pivot its military presence to specialized regional forces instead, President Emmanuel Macron said Friday. Macron announced last month a future reduction of France’s military presence, arguing that...

