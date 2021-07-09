Sylvia B. Everest

Sylvia Barbara Everest (Blow) passed away peacefully on July 7, 2021, at the age of 80. She was a lifelong resident of Milton Vermont. She is survived by four children, William (Billy) Everest and his wife Beverly and her children Adam Ovitt-Boyer and his wife Samantha, Andy Boyer, Audra Boyer Gorton and her husband John. Linda Dittmeier and her two sons Chad Strobridge and Cory Strobridge and his wife Ashley. Mary King and her daughter Martha King and her husband McShane White and Stepdaughter Jennifer King Gorman and her husband Mark. Sharon Bigelow and her husband Stewart Bigelow and their two sons, Ryan Bigelow and his wife Karrie and Kyle Bigelow and his wife Ashley. In addition to sixteen great-grandchildren.