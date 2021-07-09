Cancel
Degradable plastic polymer breaks down in sunlight and air

pnas.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlastic trash chokes shorelines and oceans, in part because plastic polymers do not easily decompose. But a new kind of environmentally degradable plastic could help change that: It breaks down in about a week in sunlight and air, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Chemical Society (JACS). Chemical characterization using nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) and mass spectroscopy, among other techniques, revealed that the plastic decomposed rapidly in sunlight from a petroleum-based polymer into succinic acid, a naturally occurring nontoxic small molecule that doesn’t leave microplastic fragments in the environment.

#Plastic Bags#Biodegradable Plastic#Plastics#Plastic Film#Jacs#Nmr#Colorado State University
