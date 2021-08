Karinchak allowed two runs on two hits and a walk with one strikeout in one inning, taking a blown save in Thursday's 5-4 extra-inning loss to Tampa Bay. Karinchak was tasked with protecting a two-run lead in the ninth inning, but he allowed a solo home run to Yandy Diaz and and an RBI double to Brandon Lowe to tie the game. Through eight appearances in July, Karinchak has yielded four runs, seven hits and four walks while going 2-for-4 in save chances. The 25-year-old's ERA ticked up to 2.91 with a 1.06 WHIP and 69:24 K:BB through 43.1 innings. Both Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase have struggled in the ninth inning lately, which could leave more opportunities for Bryan Shaw or Nick Wittgren.