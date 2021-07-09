Cancel
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Senior Center To Reopen On July 12 With Limited Activities; ‘Under The Tent’ Outdoor Events To Continue

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow is a message from Wilmington Elderly Services Director Terri Marciello, published in the Senior Center’s latest Buzzell Buzz newsletter:. WILMINGTON, MA — These are words that we have looked forward to saying for the last 18 months! We will be opening our doors on the week of July 12, 2021—but with limited activities and some guidelines. This will be a gradual opening, where we are adding activities indoors but are still requiring you to sign up for the activities. We need to do this to have adequate space for all activities. While the restrictions of masks and social distancing have been lifted, the Senior Center will encourage those who have not been vaccinated to wear a mask. In addition, if you have been vaccinated and feel more comfortable wearing a mask, please continue to wear one. This is a time of adjustments and we want to make everyone feel comfortable coming back inside the Buzzell Senior Center.

wilmingtonapple.com

Comments / 0

