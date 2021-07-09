I Didn’t Expect to Find This in Afghanistan
Nestled in the lap of Hindu Kush mountains, the lush valley of Parwan is known for its breathtaking scenery and stunning landscape. What image does your brain conjure up when I mention Afghanistan? Do you expect bombs to go off every second? Afghanistan rarely ever comes across as a country where you would expect people to spend a day outdoors doing touristy things. But my recent trip to this war-torn country changed that parochial mindset and for good.www.fodors.com
