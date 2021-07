Wander over to the rack of paint chips in any hardware or paint store and you’ll be greeted with a wonderland of colors in every shade you can imagine (and more you probably can’t). And while it’s undoubtably fun to take in all the hues, half the joy of perusing and choosing paint colors is reading their names. Some are straightforward — like the creamy, super pale yellow of Behr’s String Cheese, which is an exact match for the string cheese in my fridge right now — while others are a little more conceptual (think: Sherwin-Williams’s Dignified, which is a rich, sophisticated shade of navy blue).