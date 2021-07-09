Cancel
Olympic Games preview at 50 kg in women’s freestyle: World champs Stadnik, Susaki, Sun top field

 11 days ago

Dates of competition: Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7. U.S. representative: Sarah Hildebrandt (Colorado Springs, Colo./New York AC/USOPTC) This weight class has its share of past World and Olympic medalists, and is headlined by a pair of two-time World champions, Mariya Stadnik of Azerbaijan and Yui Susaki of Japan.

