SURVEY: Wilmington Public Schools To Receive $800K Grant, Seeking Public Input For Setting Funding Priorities

Below is a letter from Wilmington School Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand:. The Wilmington Public Schools expects to receive approximately $800,000 as part of a one-time grant program which is part of the nationwide “American Rescue Plan Act” (ARP). These funds, known as Elementary & Secondary School Relief Fund or ESSER III, are intended to be one-time funds to help safely reopen schools and address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on students.