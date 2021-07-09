Cancel
Public Health

Students don't need masks at school if they are fully vaccinated, CDC says

WAND TV
 7 days ago

(WAND) - Fully vaccinated students do not need to wear masks in classrooms this fall, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday. The guidance, which goes beyond mask-wearing, is aimed at kindergartners through high school seniors. It is meant "to help keep kids in classrooms, as well as participating in any sports or extracurricular activities," said Erin Sauber-Schatz, who heads the CDC's Community Interventions and Critical Populations Task Force.

