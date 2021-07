I know we’ve already had one interview with a member of the Minnesota Vikings posted today, but I think you’ll be pretty happy with this one as well. Today, the one and only John Randle sat down with the folks from the SB Nation NFL show and touched on a number of topics, including what he thinks of the team for 2021. You can listen to the whole interview right here. If I can figure out how to do an embedded version, I’ll update this post and throw it in here, but you’ll have to settle for the link for now.