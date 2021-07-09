Cancel
The concept of “threat hunting”

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. When it comes to ransomware, many federal agencies think they are immune. After all, what kind of financial commitment can a federal agency make to a mysterious bitcoin account? Well, look again.

Public SafetyWTOP

The Hunt: Assessing the domestic violent extremist threat

The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning to law enforcement recently indicating that domestic violent extremists may be planning to launch attacks against crowds of people. On this week’s episode of “The Hunt with WTOP national security correspondent JJ Green”, Scott Stewart, vice president at TorchStone Global, says it’s...
Public SafetyCSO

Business email compromise (BEC) attacks take phishing to the next level

Business email compromise (BEC) defines targeted, email-based cyberattacks that seek to trick victims into exposing company information/systems access, handing over money or to perform other acts that negatively impact the business. Better researched and crafted compared to standard, random phishing emails, BEC attacks often have specific targets, personalized, grammatically correct wording, and seemingly genuine but often time-critical instructions that enhance believability for recipients.
Public Safetysecuritymagazine.com

Average company faces 1000+ spoofed domain threats per year

Digital Shadows published new research revealing that in the last four months, each of its clients experienced on average 360 domains impersonating their company and brand name – nearly 1,100 per year, on average. It also found that commercial phishing kits are commonly available in criminal marketplaces, many on the so-called ‘dark web’ for as little as $50 – cybercriminals just pick the brand they want to target, choose the domain or subdomain, and pay the fee to get their fraudulent website up and running.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

XStream Vulnerabilities — Detection & Mitigation

XStream Vulnerabilities — Detection & Mitigation. Looking at RCEs in the XStream Java Library and How you can prevent them. XStream from ThoughtWorks is a simple library to serialize and deserialize objects in XML and JSON format. Compared to alternative XML serialization libraries such as JAXB (JSR-222) and Jackson, developers find XStream both lightweight and easier to integrate within their applications and services. This simplicity, however, comes at a price which is security. Until recently, XStream didn’t come with security features enabled by default. Attackers and security researchers have regularly found ways to exploit applications using XStream to perform Remote Command Execution (RCE), Denial-of-Service (DoS), and even blind Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF). These could lead to data breaches, ransomware, and even bitcoin mining that we regularly read about.
Public Safetyinforisktoday.com

A 'First Responder' Approach to Cybersecurity

Lessons learned by first responders' efforts to deal with natural disasters can be applied to cyberattack responses, according to organizations that have teamed up to launch a cybersecurity first responder credentialing program. The organizers see the project as the first step toward creating a network of professionals that can help the U.S. government and enterprises respond to high-impact cyberattacks.
TechnologyWebProNews

DOJ and DHS Launch Website to Help Ransomware Victims

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) have launched StopRansomware.gov as a one-stop cybersecurity resource. Ransomware has become one of the leading cybersecurity threats, impacting businesses, organizations and agencies of all sizes. The most recent Kaseya attack, believed to be the largest ever, illustrated the growing dangers of an inter-connected tech industry. Because Kaseya makes software used in managed services, as many as 1,500 customers were impacted.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
Newburgh, NYPosted by
96.9 WOUR

If You Find A Dollar Bill in Your Car Bumper, Don’t Take It

It happened in Newburgh, and one woman is warning others to beware!. Over the years we've all heard of numerous ways that predators try to bring us harm and every once and awhile I come across something that I've never heard of. When that happens, I do what I can to get the word out so that nobody becomes a victim.
POTUSBBC

Finding 'Grace': Murder, DNA and ancestry

A brother and sister were looking for their long-lost sibling. A police department was trying to identify a murder victim. It took 30 years - but a revolution in forensics using DNA and ancestry websites finally connected the dots. The nicest thing about the little town of Bucklin, Kansas, is...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Kaseya hack proves we need better cyber metrics

Did you take a side of ransomware with your 4th of July barbeque? For 1,500 companies worldwide, the dish was unfortunately impossible to pass up. On July 2, U.S. software provider Kaseya was hit with a ransomware attack from Russian cybercriminal gang REvil. The attack quickly spread as Kaseya’s virtual administration system software was used by several companies known as managed service providers (MSP). For years, cybersecurity experts have recommended that small and midsized businesses utilize MSPs to protect against data breaches. But the recent hack has many second-guessing the recommendation.
Technologybleepingcomputer.com

CISA orders federal agencies to patch Windows PrintNightmare bug

A new emergency directive ordered by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) orders federal agencies to mitigate the actively exploited Window Print Spooler vulnerability on their networks. CISA issued the Emergency Directive 21-04 after Microsoft released security updates on Friday to address the vulnerability dubbed PrintNightmare in all supported...
POTUSWashington Times

Google discovers Russian hackers using LinkedIn to target government officials

Google’s Threat Analysis Group has revealed that Russian hackers used LinkedIn messages to target government officials who owned Apple devices. The Russian hackers using LinkedIn messages previously have masked their attacks under the guise of the U.S. Agency for International Development and are linked to the hackers who breached SolarWinds computer network management software that compromised nine federal agencies, according to cybersecurity professionals.
Internetcyberscoop.com

New Internet Explorer, Chrome zero-days highlight a growing market

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai speaks at Google's annual developer conference. (KIMIHIRO HOSHINO/AFP via Getty Images) Hackers are still using vulnerabilities in the seven-year-old Internet Explorer 11 browser to go after targets, even as Microsoft plans to sunset the program in less than a year, researchers at Google’s Threat Analysis Group reported Wednesday.
Animalsdistinctlymontana.com

VIDEO: Lightning Striking Cow in Field Captured On Camera

As the poet said, you never know for whom the bell tolls. Well, the bell sure tolled for this poor Idaho cow stuck by lightning across from a gas station in Idaho, where CCTV captured the moment this poor bovine became a well-done steak. It was business as usual outside...

