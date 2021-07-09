All public, nonprofit private colleges in Minnesota now eligible for state funding for food insecurity
Colleges can apply for up to $8,000 to launch food pantries, hold educational events and create task forces to reduce food insecurity. The University of Minnesota is now eligible to apply for state funding to address food insecurity and receive designation as a “hunger-free campus” after Gov. Tim Walz signed a revised version of the Hunger Free Campus Act, originally passed in 2019, into law on June 26.mndaily.com
