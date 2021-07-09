Zelda: Ocarina of Time mod aims to recreate the pre-release Space World version

Jazz and fusion have long been among my favorite genres of music. I appreciate the creativity and unpredictability of songs that don’t fit into a repetitive mold. Ocarina of Time has no shortage of catchy tunes like “Lost Woods” or “Goron City” that use a few key notes to stick in the player’s head, but the most memorable tracks for me are songs like “Zora’s Domain” or “Gerudo Valley”, which have an arc of progression that makes them a pleasure to hear even outside of the game. Perhaps the best example is the iconic “Title Theme” which fits beautifully into this awesome jazz arrangement.