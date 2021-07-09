Cancel
Zelda: Ocarina of Time mod aims to recreate the pre-release Space World version

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGames can often change quite a bit from preview versions to the final releases, and that’s in today’s era, where every minor detail is documented in a thousand YouTube videos. In the old days of blurry magazine screenshots and tiny RealPlayer videos, features from early game builds took on an aura of mystery – which is why the 1997 Space World version of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time has captured fans’ imaginations for years.

