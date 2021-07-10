Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Columbia, Dutchess by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 22:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 01:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Columbia; Dutchess The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Berkshire County in western Massachusetts Southern Columbia County in east central New York Dutchess County in east central New York * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen in this area where soils are nearly saturated from multiple days of wet weather. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Great Barrington, Claverack, Livingston, Copake, Sheffield, Clermont, Ancram, Philmont, Claverack-Red Mills, Hillsdale, Taghkanic, Copake Lake, Craryville, Pumpkin Hollow, West Copake, Copake Falls, East Taghkanic, Weed Mines, Martindale and East Hillsdale.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Philmont, NY
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Ancram, NY
City
Copake Falls, NY
County
Columbia County, NY
City
West Copake, NY
City
Livingston, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Central New York#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Weed Mines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy