Pocatello, ID

Exercise, sleep and their effects on your health

By Dr. Warren Willey
Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBad habits tend to have a cumulative effect on our health. It is one thing to be a poor sleeper, but it is entirely different, and much worse for you, to be a poor sleeper and a poor exerciser. In an article in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Diets
EatThis

The Most Surprising Drink for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Picking a go-to daily beverage is a critical choice to make when you are trying to lose weight and slim down. Choose a bottled smoothie, sweet iced tea, soda, juice, or other high-calorie drink and you could be swallowing hundreds of extra calories without even realizing it. Liquid calories are...
Fitness
Best Life

Eating This 3 Times a Day Can Boost Your Heart Health, New Study Says

While everyone may require a different plan of attack when it comes to maintaining their heart health, there's at least one universal truth: Everyone should be keeping an eye on their risk of cardiovascular disease. After all, about one in every four deaths in the U.S. is caused by heart disease, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But besides getting plenty of exercise and staying active, there may be other diet tricks that can help you maintain a healthy ticker. And according to one new study, eating one type of food item three times a day can provide a serious boost to your heart health, especially as you age. Read on to see what you should be adding to your meals.
Workouts
EatThis

New Study Reveals a Secret Side Effect of Exercising Only Once

You've heard it a million times from gym teachers, sports coaches, and personal trainers: Exercise is an endeavor that only pays off with consistency and hard work over time. After all, a lone trip to the gym isn't going to instantly result in bigger muscles and a stronger heart. But according to new research published in the scientific journal Nature Regenerative Medicine, a single bout of exercise may actually provide some surprisingly big health benefits—especially as it pertains to protecting your body from life-threatening disease.
NFL

Health Tips: Is diabetes disrupting your sleep? Why it’s important

When NFL offensive lineman Ryan Jensen was waking up more than 13 times a night, he developed mood swings, fatigue and lost weight -- jeopardizing his career. Once he was diagnosed and treated for sleep apnea, he was back on track. But he’s not alone; it’s estimated that 33% to 50% of elite athletes are poor sleepers. That’s about the same number of folks with Type 2 diabetes who have sleep problems and that threaten to derail their life too.
Health
EatThis

Signs of Dementia Usually Ignored by Women

About two-thirds of dementia patients are women, and after age 60, a woman has a 1 in 5 chance of developing the condition, says the Women's Alzheimer's Movement. Complicating these statistics: Women tend to focus on caring for their partners, children, grandchildren, and other family—often at the expense of their own health. Dementia is a progressive disease, and early diagnosis is key so it can be treated or slowed if possible. That's why it's important that women, and those who love them, are able to recognize the most commonly ignored or overlooked signs of dementia. Read on to find out what they are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & Drinks

Your Snacks And Your Health

Those starches can increase your risk of death from cardiovascular disease (CVD) by about 50 percent. Luckily, you can reverse that – as well as lower your risk of cancer – by opting instead for fruits, vegetables, or dairy foods at (and after) mealtimes. Here are some other findings from the new research:
Health

“Synergistic” study finds this action can counter the effects of poor sleep

It’s safe to say the kids in A Nightmare on Elm Street weren’t getting a quality night’s rest. All that staying up can really mess with your circadian rhythms, not to mention your blood pressure and mental clarity. However, new research suggests maybe all that running from Freddy Kreuger was doing their long-term health some good.
Health

A Wealth of Health | Maximize sleep for performance

Last week, we covered the importance of sleep, both at night and through naps. How do we take these techniques and make them work optimally in our favor?. By properly winding down before bed, cooling our brain, being conscious of our food and blocking out external stimuli. An important distinction...
Workouts

Best Exercises to Improve Your Snatch

Sam Lower Snatch Push Press and Overhead Squat: This is one of my favorite exercises to build the upper body strength and stability that is required both …. The squat and deadlift are the foundational movement for strength. If you want to dominate the Sport of Fitness, you need to be proficient in …
Yoga

Get in tune with your body through mindfulness exercises

At times when I can’t sleep, I listen to podcasts. I am by no means suggesting that you listen to podcasts to drift off to sleep! Download Insights Timer instead and listen to all of their free dreamy content to help with your sleep. Sleep is a critical component to maintain balance in our lives.
Fitness

Try This Simple Exercise To Increase Your Respiratory Strength

We at mindbodygreen are no strangers to the power of the breath to influence your well-being, be it physical, mental, or emotional. Given the plethora of benefits (find 'em here!), we're always curious about new, innovative ways to support the ability to breathe well. So when breathing expert and bestselling author Patrick McKeown sat down for the mindbodygreen podcast, we were quick to ask: What can you do to improve your breathing?
Lifestyle

Is a shakti mat the answer to your sleep and anxiety woes?

The modern-day equivalent to a bed of nails, shakti mats promise to ease muscle recovery, relieve tension and promote deeper sleep. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. Lying on a bed of nails isn’t top of most people’s to-do list but what if...
Workouts

4 Effective Exercises to Develop Shoulder Stability

Defining shoulder stability: Definitions can sometimes be ambiguous, however we need a starting point for this article. We define stability as the capacity of the muscles and connective tissue to maintain a position or movement despite the perturbations such as the movement of the weight for example. Therefore the muscles...
Diseases & Treatments

Cardiovascular Health

Learn six ways to lower your blood pressure and reduce your risk for heart disease and stroke. Did you know that nearly half of all US Adults have some type of cardiovascular disease? If you are worried about your heart health, talk to your doctor. The following questions can help guide your conversation so that you and your doctor can create a plan to lower your risk of heart disease. When asking your doctor, write down the answers and any recommendations your doctor may offer.
Fitness

Physical activity may counter negative health effects of poor sleep

Study shows physical activity and quality sleep have synergistic effects on health. Higher levels of physical activity may significantly counteract the negative health impact of poor sleep. While the negative health effects of. and poor sleep have been independently researched and documented numerous times, few studies have focused on the...
Diseases & Treatments

Luthern Health: Erratic sleep puts heart health at Risk

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – We’ve all experienced the tiredness and lack of clarity that comes from a sleepless night, but a study published last year by the Journal of the American College of Cardiology Foundation found that sleep schedule inconsistency is also a risk factor for heart disease. David Mohan, MD, Family Medicine, with Lutheran Health Physicians, is making sure patients know how important it is to establish a regular sleep pattern.

