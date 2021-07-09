Understanding medications and side effects
People take medications for their mental well-being every day, but many people still fear these prescriptions. The most common fear is that taking a medication will change their personality. This fear is a misconception. Most people find these medications allow them to take charge of their lives. It is important to communicate with your doctor about how the medication is making you feel, and the possible side effects, so they can change the dosage or change the medication.www.idahostatejournal.com
