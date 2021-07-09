Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food Safety

Food safety mistakes to avoid

Idaho State Journal
 7 days ago

Following food safe practices around food are often second nature: Washing your hands before and after cooking, avoid touching your face or hair while preparing foods, and storing perishables in the refrigerator. Rules help protect us from foodborne illness, which cause common symptoms such as stomach ache, diarrhea, fever, nausea...

www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Meat#Poultry#Bacteria#Tivity Health Inc#Health Department#Cdc Gov#Fightbac Org#Edd#Rdn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Food Safety
News Break
Health
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You're Eating This for Breakfast, Stop Immediately, Authorities Say

You've likely heard it dozens of times before: "Breakfast is the most important meal of the day." Unfortunately, depending on what your morning meal of choice is made up of, it may also be the most dangerous one for your health, authorities say. A breakfast staple has just been identified as the source of a multi-state outbreak of dangerous bacteria, and experts say you should stop eating this product immediately. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this food from your kitchen now.
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Food In Your Freezer, Throw It Out Now, CDC Says

It may get a bad rap from some, but using certain frozen ingredients can make whipping up a meal a much easier process. The coldest corner of your kitchen is a reliably safe way to keep your meat, veggies, or fruit edible for longer. But you might want to check what you're reaching for in the freezer the next time you go to prepare yourself some dinner, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that one specific product could make you seriously sick. Read on to see which food you should throw out right now.
Lifestyletriathlete.com

Which Foods to Avoid at Aid Stations

During a triathlon, aid stations can look like a lunchtime buffet with a smorgasbord of options for weary athletes: bananas, orange slices, chips, pretzels, cookies, fig bars, peanut butter and jelly, pickle juice, and even chicken soup. If you’re competing in an Ironman event, expect to see sponsor products too, like Gatorade Endurance, Red Bull, Maurten energy gels, and Quantum energy squares.
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

BrightFarms recalls packaged salad greens as FDA points to firm as likely source of Salmonella outbreak

BrightFarms is recalling packaged salads because of potential Salmonella contamination. Some of the products have been linked by tests to a two-state outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed it is investigating a multi-state Salmonella Typhimurium outbreak and is advising the public to not eat a certain kind of packaged salad from BrightFarms. The FDA confirmed that Sunny Crunch packaged salad from BrightFarms is the likely source of the contamination.
Rochelle, ILMyStateline.com

Multi-state Salmonella outbreak linked to Rochelle salad producer

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WTVO) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health have linked a multi-state Salmonella outbreak to BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle. According to the CDC, anyone who purchased Sunny Crunch salad is asked to throw it out, even...
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Blueberries Were Just Recalled Due to Parasite, FDA Says

If you're brainstorming healthy red, white, and blue dishes for the 4th of July—or, if your household is full of blueberry fans (whose isn't?, blueberries are life)—then you need to know this: A major produce brand has just recalled a limited quantity of their blueberries for the presence of an intestinal parasite. We've got your details on this important blueberry recall.
Rochelle, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Illinois-produced salad brand being investigated in salmonella outbreak

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — An Illinois-produced salad brand may be linked to a Salmonella outbreak. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is working with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate an outbreak of Salmonella. The investigation has led to a possible connection to Brightfarms brand Sunny Crunch salad, which is produced in Rochelle, IL.
Food Safety12newsnow.com

If you bought this frozen shrimp, it's been recalled

A salmonella outbreak linked to frozen cooked shrimp sold under different brand names has prompted a recall of the product and a food safety alert from the top U.S. health agency. Avanti Frozen Foods said it is recalling various unit sizes of its frozen, cooked, peeled, deveined shrimp because of...
Rochelle, ILInternational Business Times

8 Sickened In Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Prepackaged Salads

Eight people from two states have fallen ill due to a Salmonella outbreak that has been linked to prepackaged salads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a media statement Thursday regarding an ongoing outbreak that has so far affected eight people in Illinois and Wisconsin. None of the people who fell ill have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.
Healthmomblogsociety.com

5 Common Mistakes with Smokers and How to Avoid Them

The smell of cooking meat drifting through the neighborhood can invoke memories of summertime barbeques. Americans consume around 150 million hot dogs each year during the 4th of July holiday. With Memorial Day and Labor Day also high meat-consuming holidays, that’s a lot to be grilled. Gaining in popularity, the...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthKOAT 7

New Mexico hospitals are full, not from COVID-19 patients

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Many people avoided seeing their primary care physicians during the pandemic. Now, hospitals are packed to the brim. Doctors said the reason is a backlog in care. From University of New Mexico hospital. "Hospitals are full. We have been full for about the last three months," Dr....

Comments / 0

Community Policy