Hegar Announces Re-Election Bid for Comptroller

The Amarillo Pioneer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar has announced his plans to seek re-election to the state’s top financial position next year. Hegar announced his candidacy for re-election on Tuesday, setting up his campaign for a third term in office. In a press release, the incumbent Republican official touted his record in office, saying that under his watch, Texas has avoided the same financial fate as other troubled state governments.

