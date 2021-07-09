Hegar Announces Re-Election Bid for Comptroller

Flower Mound (WBAP/KLIF) After almost three decades of service in the Texas Senate, Republican Jane Nelson of Flower Mound has announced she won’t seek re-election next year. The 69 year old didn’t say why she won’t run again but did say, “It has been a great honor to represent our community in the Texas Senate. I promised to listen, work hard, and deliver results and have strived to fulfill that pledge. Our accomplishments have improved the lives of Texans, which makes me proud. I love my constituents, my staff, and my colleagues in the Senate and owe them, as well as my family, a debt of gratitude. As this chapter closes, you can count on me to keep working to build a better Texas.”