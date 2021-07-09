Hegar Announces Re-Election Bid for Comptroller
Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts Glenn Hegar has announced his plans to seek re-election to the state’s top financial position next year. Hegar announced his candidacy for re-election on Tuesday, setting up his campaign for a third term in office. In a press release, the incumbent Republican official touted his record in office, saying that under his watch, Texas has avoided the same financial fate as other troubled state governments.www.amarillopioneer.com
