The Rise And Decline Of The Dominant World Powers

In “The Rise and Fall of the Great Powers: Economic Change and Military Conflict from 1500 to 2000,” first published in 1987, Yale Professor Paul Kennedy traces the interrelationships of politics, economies and military power within the world’s dominant powers from the Ming Dynasty to the emergence of the United States in World War II. He analyses the reasons for their decline and concludes by predicting the future roles of the former Soviet Union (USSR), the European Union (EU), Japan and The People’s Republic of China (PRC). Now, 34 years later, it’s instructive to take a look at how these predictions turned out.