Sharon Lee Powell passed peacefully in her home on June 29, 2021 at the age of 84. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Stewart Powell. She is survived by their four children Stephanie (Andy) Miller, Steven (Patty) Powell, Stanley (Janel) Powell and Shawn (Jill) Powell. She was a caring and devoted grandmother to 11 grandchildren, Andrew (Lisa), Alex, Amanda, Patrick, Lindsay, Stewart, Jessica, Tommy, Joshua, Nicole and Joshua and to her three great- grandchildren Drew, Josie and Van.