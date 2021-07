By George Slaughter Julia Arcuri, a teacher at Davidson Elementary, has been selected as a finalist for the Region 4 teacher of the year award. Being selected a finalist is just one honor Arcuri has received this year. Earlier this year, she was named Katy Independent School District teacher of the year. Arcuri said she has been hooked on loving and teaching children since she was 13 years old. “I truly believe that such passion […]