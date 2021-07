What’s up everyone? It’s been an eventful few days for the pod as Jake got verified on Wednesday, started a Twitter squabble with Shannon Sharpe on Thursday, and is now here to break it all down for you guys on this lovely Friday. The fellas get into all that, as well as all that’s been going on in their lives in what’s been a relative hiatus for a pod over the last several weeks. Following the opening banter, a lengthy mailbag segment, where we dive into plenty of great listener questions and gear up for football season. It’s right around the corner.