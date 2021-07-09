It's Always Cool in Mesa
It’s Always Cool in Mesa is a podcast that shares the stories behind some of Mesa, Arizona’s most loved outdoor adventures, culinary treasures, and unique history. From Santa Claus falling to earth at the first Merry Main Street to today’s popular ice rink; a Mesa grocer swimming the dangerous communist infested waters of Viet Nam to paddle boarding down the Salt River; and why the Queen of England purchased plots at the City Cemetery. The stories of Mesa are fascinating!www.visitmesa.com
Comments / 0