IDOL solidifies remote process for work permits for minors
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (July 7, 2021) – Governor Pritzker signed Senate Bill 696 into law last week, streamlining the process by which minors can seek a work permit in Illinois. Youths under 16 years of age, along with their parents or legal guardian(s), can meet with school issuing officers remotely to obtain a Child Labor Certificate. The option was previously made available as an emergency rule during the COVID-19 pandemic.thelansingjournal.com
Comments / 0