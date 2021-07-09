Cancel
Springfield, IL

IDOL solidifies remote process for work permits for minors

By The Lansing Journal
thelansingjournal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (July 7, 2021) – Governor Pritzker signed Senate Bill 696 into law last week, streamlining the process by which minors can seek a work permit in Illinois. Youths under 16 years of age, along with their parents or legal guardian(s), can meet with school issuing officers remotely to obtain a Child Labor Certificate. The option was previously made available as an emergency rule during the COVID-19 pandemic.

