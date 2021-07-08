Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Cruz County, CA

BOLO Best Bets: Wallace Baine & team’s curated guide to the awesome happenings you should not miss

lookout.co
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m Wallace Baine, Lookout’s City Life Correspondent and Santa Cruz County’s longest-serving journalist, and, like you, I’m ready to get out and enjoy the best of Santa Cruz County’s arts and culture scene this summer. To help you reorient yourself to the dazzling performances and events that are starting to sprout up post-pandemic, we are thrilled to announce the debut of BOLO, our arts, entertainment and culture guide that we’ve been working on for months.

lookout.co

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Soquel, CA
City
Bonny Doon, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Capitola, CA
State
Louisiana State
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Government
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
City
Oakland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Dance Music#Photography#Wallace Baine Team#Kids Family#Best Bets#Bp#Cabrillo#Showtime#The Old Soul Orchestra#Americana#Cash#Wallace Baine Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Amazon
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks for Jan. 6 committee

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday rejected two of the Republican picks — Reps. Jim Jordan (Ohio) and Jim Banks (Ind.) — for the Jan. 6 select committee. Both GOP lawmakers are staunch allies of former President Trump , and both had voted in January against certifying President Biden 's election victory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate GOP likely to nix plan

Republicans on Wednesday are expected to defeat a motion filed by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to begin debate on a bipartisan infrastructure bill, arguing the legislation needs more work before it’s ready for action. Democrats are suspicious that GOP colleagues are running out the clock and want to...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

Tom Brady to Biden: '40 percent of the people still don't think we won'

NFL quarterback Tom Brady joked alongside President Biden at a White House ceremony Tuesday that 40 percent of the country doesn’t believe the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, alluding to the considerable percentage of Republicans who polls show do not accept Biden’s election victory. “Not a lot of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy