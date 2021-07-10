Vulnerable Oregonians look to protect themselves from future heat waves

It's summer in the Northern Hemisphere — and that means it's fire season. Satellites are pitching in to monitor dozens of blazes nationwide. The largest fire currently burning in the U.S. is the massive Bootleg Fire in south-central Oregon, which sparked on July 6 and currently covers more than 200,000 acres (800 square kilometers). More than 1,700 people are currently fighting the fire, which is only 5% contained, according to data from the National Wildfire Coordinating Group.