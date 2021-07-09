Cancel
Harvest, AL

Sparkman Golfer Wins Drive, Chip & Putt Contest- Clara Tran Advances To State Competition

By Bob Labbe
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARVEST- As an eight-year growing up in Harvest, Clara Tran was an ice skater and a team sport participant both with much success. With insistence by her father, Hugh Tran, to try a new sport that would last her a lifetime, the spunky little girl decided on golf and attended a one-week golf camp at Madison Golf Center. Like many other youngsters at that age, Clara easily fell into a groove with the sport and has blossomed into one of bright flowering talents of girl’s golf in North Alabama.

