I had heard of Xiaomi before. Especially because I’m from Pakistan and it’s a big deal there. The company has successfully managed to penetrate the market quickly and subtly. However, I hadn’t heard of Poco, an independent brand born in 2018 out of Xiaomi Corporation, until we got our hands on their latest phones last month. Seeing the gorgeous phones that they were manufacturing, my interest in the company deepened and I got the privilege of reviewing their X3 Pro which launched in late March. What seemed like a pretty average phone at first turned out to be one of the best phones I have used to date.