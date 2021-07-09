AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Review: Powerful and Pricey

Go to page: Nvidia Radeon RX 6900 XT: Fast but Expensive. PowerColor Red Devil AMD... AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT (16GB) After the more recent Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 and GeForce RTX 3060 Ti cards, jumping up to a $1000 graphics card feels ludicrous. Sure, it's fast and can sometimes even beat Nvidia's top-shelf RTX 3090. Overall, however, the RX 6900 XT fails to impress relative to the RX 6800 XT. It's such an incremental bump in performance that it hardly seems worth the trouble. That's even assuming that there will be enough cards to meet the demand, which if recent history has taught us anything, there won't be.