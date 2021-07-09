Cancel
Carroll, IA

Carroll Man Sentenced Thursday As Part Of Multi-Case Plea Agreement

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Carroll man arrested last month following a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement was sentenced Thursday as part of a multi-case plea agreement. According to Carroll County District Court records, 39-year-old Nicholas John Downs pled guilty to eluding, an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from the June 11 chase, and was sentenced to two years in the custody of the Iowa Department of Correctional Services. His sentence is to be served consecutively to a five-year term handed down in connection to a Dec. 10 arrest for third-offense domestic abuse assault, a class D felony, and a one-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance, a serious misdemeanor. He will receive credit for time served in connection to each of the arrests. Downs will be eligible for parole after serving at least one year of the combined sentence.

