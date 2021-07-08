Highway 23/Mission Creek Bridge Update Meeting Happens July 15

Work continues on the Starvation Bridge construction project. UDOT provided an update this week sharing that crews are making progress removing the existing concrete parapet wall, while carefully preserving the existing rebar on the north side of the bridge. Work activities are underway to pour and form the prepared sections for the concrete parapet wall. Temporary traffic signals are in place and work activities are anticipated 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7am to noon. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from SR 208 and SR 87 through SR 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Construction activities and temporary signal operations will pause for the Pioneer Day holiday weekend from Friday, July 23rd, at noon through Sunday, July 25th, at 10 pm. All travel lanes will remain open for the July 24th holiday weekend.