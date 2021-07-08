Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Highway 23/Mission Creek Bridge Update Meeting Happens July 15

By Steve Tanko
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe public will get an update on the Highway 23/Mission Creek Bridge project on Thursday, July 15. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation will provide a virtual public meeting session starting at 3:00 PM. Road work on Highway 23/Mission Creek Bridge in the Fond Du Lac neighborhood is back...

squatchrocks.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mndot#Native American#Urban Ecosystems#Burger Toppings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Trafficbasinnow.com

Highway 40 Starvation Bridge Construction Update

Work continues on the Starvation Bridge construction project. UDOT provided an update this week sharing that crews are making progress removing the existing concrete parapet wall, while carefully preserving the existing rebar on the north side of the bridge. Work activities are underway to pour and form the prepared sections for the concrete parapet wall. Temporary traffic signals are in place and work activities are anticipated 24 hours a day Monday through Thursday and Friday from 7am to noon. Drivers can expect moderate travel delays, speed reductions, night lighting, lane closures, shoulder work, and 11 foot lane width restrictions. Connections from SR 208 and SR 87 through SR 35 are available as alternate routes to avoid construction. Construction activities and temporary signal operations will pause for the Pioneer Day holiday weekend from Friday, July 23rd, at noon through Sunday, July 25th, at 10 pm. All travel lanes will remain open for the July 24th holiday weekend.
Trafficmanisteenews.com

Bridge work happening in Chandler Township

The Huron County Road Commission is carrying out bridge repair work in Chandler Township that started Monday and should last for a week, depending on the weather. The bridge is along Dunn Road and passes over the Pinnebog River, with deck patching taking place in order to extend the bridge’s lifespan.
Port Angeles, WAMy Clallam County

Plans released for new Highway 101 Elwha Bridge

PORT ANGELES — State transportation officials have released a plan to replace the Highway 101 bridge over the Elwha River. WSDOT’s environmental assessment for the project is now open for public comment. Spokesperson Tina Werner says they are hosting an online “open house” through August 18th. “We recognize how much...
Saint Louis County, MNDuluth News Tribune

Mission Creek cemetery restoration pushed to spring 2022

The state's project to restore an Indigenous cemetery disturbed by roadway construction in 2017 has been delayed again. The start of cemetery reconstruction along Minnesota Highway 23 in the Fond du Lac neighborhood has been moved to next spring, more than a year beyond its originally planned start. This marks the fourth delay to start restoration, from fall 2020, to spring 2021, to fall 2021, to spring 2022.
Trafficsouthernillinoisnow.com

Route 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork Creek down to one lane starting Wednesday, July 21st

The Marion County Highway Department will start repairs on the 161 Extension Bridge over Skillet Fork Creek on Wednesday, July 21st. The bridge will be down to one lane and repairs are expected to last 2 weeks. The lane that is to be open to traffic will not allow for wide loads. Please consider alternate routes. An overweight/wide load detour route will be provided. If you have any questions, please contact the Marion County Highway Department.
Politicsshorelineareanews.com

Thornton Creek Alliance virtual meeting July 29 is open to the public

Plans are progressing for a new natural area along Thornton Creek on N 125th in Lake City. This accessible natural area will include floodplain reconnection, benefit water quality, enhance in-stream and riparian habitat, and help reduce flooding, all while providing green space for area residents. The Thornton Creek watershed begins...
Koochiching County, MNhometownfocus.us

Koochiching County to host highway meeting

RANIER —The Koochiching County Highway Department is hosting a public meeting on Tuesday, July 20, from 4 – 6 p.m. to discuss the Highway 53 and Highway 332 intersection. The meeting will be held in-person at the Ranier Community Center (2099 Spruce St.) and virtually. There will be discussion centered...
New Boston, TXTexarkana Gazette

Bridge repairs on Highway 98 will affect traffic Monday

NEW BOSTON, Texas — Traffic will be stopped periodically during the day Monday on Highway 98 as crews unload preconstructed concrete beams for the bridge work being conducted at the site. Texas Department of Transportation crews will be closing Highway 98 between Farm to Market Road 1840 and U.S. Highway...
Lewiston, IDKLEWTV

Community meeting Friday July 16 at 7p for Lick Creek fire

Fire officials will hold a community meeting at the Asotin County Fire Station at 7pm tomorrow night to keep the public informed of operations. As of Thursday morning, the Lick Creek Fire was estimated at 64,792 acres with 20 percent containment. "Overnight, crews successfully burned along about five miles of...
TrafficElberton Star

DOT replacing bridge on Hartwell Highway

Built in 1939, widened in 1993, DOT believes a new bridge is needed. The Georgia Department of Transportation (DOT) has notified a county landowner of the DOT’s proposed plan to replace a bridge over Coldwater Creek on Georgia Highway 77 (Hartwell Highway) in 2022. …
Miami, AZyourvalley.net

US60 overnight lane restrictions July 14 near Pinto Creek Bridge

Motorists on U.S. Highway 60 between Miami and Superior will encounter overnight lane closures and delays Wednesday, July 14, for the Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project. Alternating lane closures with flaggers will be needed 7 p.m.-4 a.m. the following morning while crews pour a portion of the bridge deck. Delays are expected to be limited to 15 minutes, according to a release.
Trafficguttenbergpress.com

U.S. Highway 18 Bridge construction should be done around the end of July

Work on bridges next to PdC tourism center to start this week. Construction on the U.S. Highway 18 Bridge connecting Marquette and Prairie du Chien is expected to be complete around the end of July. According to Ralph Liegel with Jewell Associates Engineers, Inc., the project leader who is overseeing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy