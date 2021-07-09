Cancel
Carroll County, IA

Road Construction On N33 and N46 In Carroll County Will Begin Monday, July 12

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll County Engineer’s Office has released the start date for two substantial road construction projects. Beginning Monday, July 12, County Road N46, also known as Upland Road, will be closed to thru-traffic for approximately two weeks while contractors complete necessary concrete patching work. Motorists will need to use alternate routes to avoid the construction area, which has been marked with posted detour signs. Asphalt resurfacing on a 10 mile stretch of Olympic Avenue (N33), which runs from the east side of Carroll to Dedham, also begins Monday. The road will remain open to vehicles through use of flaggers and pilot cars, but motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes. The completion date for the Olympic Avenue project is estimated to be Aug. 18.

