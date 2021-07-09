Keegan Theatre announces 25th anniversary season

Reality is coming to Broadway this fall in unexpected ways. Tina Satter's Is This A Room and Lucas Hnath's Dana H. are highly idiosyncratic plays that nonetheless have a lot of things in common. Both were produced at the 132-seat Vineyard Theatre during the abbreviated 2019–20 theater season. Both are very short, and both were hits with audiences and critics alike. Both feature extraordinary central star turns. And both works draw their texts directly from unconventional real-life sources: Is This A Room uses the verbatim transcript of an FBI interview with the memorably-named classified-info leaker Reality Winner; Dana H. is assembled from harrowing personal testimony by the playwright's own mother.