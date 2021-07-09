Keegan Theatre announces 25th anniversary season
The Keegan Theatre recently announced the details of their 25th anniversary season, which will include old favorites, regional and world premieres, new play development, and a summer repertory for families. In-person productions will include David Lindsay-Abaire’s Good People, Adrienne Earle Pender’s N, Matthew J. Keenan’s An Irish Carol, Lisa Stephen Friday’s Trans Am, Dipika Guha’s Yoga Play, Lee Hall’s Shakespeare In Love, Lauren Gunderson and Bree Lowdermilk’s The Amazing Adventures of Dr. Wonderful (and Her Dog!), plus The Boiler Room Series (including 2022-23 Production Workshops).dcmetrotheaterarts.com
