Nicolas King looks back at the past year in ‘Hindsight is 2020’ at The Green Room 42

Of all the things I know that I don't need to know, I probably don't need to know the words to "(Not) Getting Married Today" from Company the most. Knowing show tunes, and knowing Stephen Sondheim lyrics in particular, is like carrying a Birkin bag or having Tom Brady tattooed on your shoulder — it signals to other people that you, too, care way too much about something that isn't important. It is for people who fall into this category that the new Apple TV+ comedy Schmigadoon! was made.