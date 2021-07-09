Nicolas King looks back at the past year in ‘Hindsight is 2020’ at The Green Room 42
Since the age of four, the prodigious Nicolas King has been performing, with appearances in three Broadway shows (Beauty and the Beast, A Thousand Clowns opposite Tom Selleck, and Hollywood Arms directed by Hal Prince) before turning twelve. From 2002-12, he was on the road as the opening act for his Godmother and mentor Liza Minnelli, and has been the recipient of multiple awards for his outstanding cabaret performances.dcmetrotheaterarts.com
