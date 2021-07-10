The best earbuds offer big features in small packages

– Quick-charge option means they’ll go as long as you do. – SurroundSense transparency mode can pick up wind noise. If you’re wondering just how broad the personal audio market has become, consider that one decade after Apple EarPods helped make on-the-go music commonplace you can find earbuds ranging from less than $25 up to well over $1,000. While wired earbuds still exist, True Wireless, or TWS, earbuds, have become the most popular option, thanks to improvements in micro-sized receivers that can deliver huge sound. Bluetooth technology has evolved to the point it can all but guarantee seamless connections, while an array of microphones and sensors help keep music and conversations clear. That means TWS earbuds are no longer a luxury item made by a select few companies. But there are still times when a wire is the way to go. With such a range, how do you find the best earbuds for you? Whether you’re an audiophile or devout Apple buyer, in the market for sports or gaming earbuds, we’ve compiled what you need to know to find the best earbuds that’ll match your needs.