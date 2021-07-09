French, Eleanor Louise Brasser

WILLIAMSON: Eleanor French passed away at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, NY on July 8, 2021. Daughter of New York State Supreme Court Justice, Charles Bennett Brasser and Marian Getty Brasser, and a Williamson resident almost all her life, she was born on August 21, 1920. Apart from her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Brasser Puntch, of Houston, Texas in 2011 and her only beloved daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth “Mimi” French in 2017.